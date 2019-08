Screenshot: MiLB

Everyone loves “The Freeze,” the masked sprinter who makes a living humiliating amateur athletes at Braves games, but there is a similar hero plying his trade at Gwinnett Stripers games, and he is quite the specimen.



Meet “The Fridge,” who defeats his enemies with both his feet and his mind:

If any semi-pro football teams need a left tackle, give “The Fridge” a call.