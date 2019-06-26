Photo: Alex Grimm (Getty Images)

Well before Donald Trump farted out some tweets in her general direction this morning, Megan Rapinoe made it perfectly clear where she stood. In a May profile at Yahoo Sports, the soccer player described herself as a “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration.”

Later that month, Rapinoe became yet another American athlete to reject or preemptively decline an invitation to the White House, should the U.S. win the World Cup, where they currently sit in the quarterfinals.

“I am not going to fake it, hobnob with the president, who is clearly against so many of the things that I am [for] and so many of the things that I actually am,” Rapinoe, who is openly gay, told Sports Illustrated at the time. “I have no interest in extending our platform to him.”

But what triggered Trump—and what will surely kick off a nasty, disingenuous news cycle at Fox News—was this clip tweeted Tuesday of Rapinoe confidently reiterating her plans:

Rapinoe has never been one to withhold her political convictions. In 2016, she joined in Colin Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before an NWSL game, which caused at least one NWSL team owner to short-circuit and drew an embarrassing statement out of U.S. Soccer.