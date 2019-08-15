Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Mexican Soccer Game Abandoned After Fans Start Beating The Crap Out Of Each Other

Tom Ley
Photo: Cesar Gomez (Getty)

A Liga MX match between Querétaro and Atlético San Luis was abandoned with five minutes remaining on Sunday due to extreme fan violence. As the game neared its conclusion with visiting Querétaro leading 2-0, rival fans in the stadium started brawling.

Videos from inside the stadium show fans throwing objects and beating each other:

Fans who were trying to avoid the fighting ended up running onto the field for safety, and Querétaro’s players were guarded in their locker room for two hours after the match was suspended.

 According to ESPN, 37 people were injured in the violence.

