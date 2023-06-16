Advertisement
Besides the fact that starting a fight at a social gathering is so 2004 insecure high-school student behavior, looking at White in the flesh should be enough to know not to mess with him. Fighting a muscular human being who also has a salt-and-pepper beard is always a terrible idea. Old-man strength combined with fitness is usually a sign to leave a person alone.

Even with all of the warnings that White gives off by simply existing, how can a person be invited to a screening for The Blackening and not know he is capable of kicking a head off of a person’s body? It takes a Google search to find out exactly how many black belts that White holds, but anyone familiar with him should know that if he chose to, he could kill with his bare hands in less than 30 seconds.


If the alleged person who got into with White wanted to score some masculinity points by challenging this martial arts master, the argument that men are stupid has been strengthened. Even if White was at fault, the winning play is not to fight him. Shaming him loudly for picking on an untrained person is the only option.

The main lesson to be learned from this alleged event mainly is that as an adult, don’t start fights in social settings. It’s highly unbecoming. A secondary — although still important — lesson is to not try and fight someone who everyone knows will not lose.

There are no bonus points to be gained from challenging a human lethal weapon.