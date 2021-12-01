Injuries and Michael Porter Jr. go together like Urban Meyer and scandals. This is why it’s so odd that the uber-talented 23-year-old that’s about to have his third back surgery is an anti-vaxxer.

“I’ve had it twice, and I don’t know what’s going in my body with a shot, so if I already know how I’m going to react to COVID, I just feel like, for me, I don’t want to risk putting something that might affect me negatively in my body,” Porter told the Denver Post in September.

Apparently, doctors should only be trusted when they cut you open while you’re sleeping, not when they advise you to get a shot that could save your life. This narrative that science and doctors should only be trusted in certain situations has been a common one in the NBA, as most of the league’s staunchest players against vaccine mandates have all gone under the knife — as if they know exactly what’s in general anesthesia.

“This is my life,” said Kyrie Irving the last time he spoke to the public about his anti-vaccination stance. “I get to do whatever I want with this, this is one body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body. ... This has everything to do with what is going on in our world. And I am being grouped into something that is bigger than just the game of basketball.”

Did you know that Irving has never played an entire season of basketball since his high school days because he’s dealt with injuries every season that has led to him either needing surgery or taking some kind of medicine or rehab mandated by the advice of doctors?

The logic never makes sense.

“I would say I’m hesitant at this time but at the end of the day I don’t feel that it is anyone’s reason to come out and say well this is why or this is not why, it should just be their decision,” said Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac about his vaccine stance a few months ago. “Loving your neighbor is not just loving those who agree with you or look like you or move in the same way that you do. It’s loving those who don’t.”

Ironically enough, Isaac didn’t hesitate to trust doctors to repair the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in The Bubble. Also, Isaac played at Florida State, a school that required multiple vaccinations before anybody knew what COVID-19 was.

And then there’s Bradley Beal, a man who’s had COVID-19 — which led to him being taken off the Olympic team — and he’s still out here making it seem like a vaccine that’s saved millions of lives is some type of manufactured mind control on the decision-making skills of adults.

“It is a personal decision between every individual, that’s it. Right? And I have that personal right to keep it to myself or keep it with my family and I would like everybody to respect that,” he said in September.

Well, Bradley, we don’t respect it because all of you sound dumb. Because all of you have taken vaccinations before, whether it was as a child or before you all went to college. But now, all of a sudden, a vaccine that’s proven to work with side effects that are easier to deal with than death or the symptoms of the actual virus has become this battle over free will and personal choice when there were hardly any objections to it before.

Trusting science for the benefit of your career when you need surgery to maintain the millions you get paid to play basketball, and then turning around and spitting in science’s face over this ordeal is the epitome of being someone who’s ass-backward. And oh yeah, we’re still waiting on you all to tell us where you all found all the “research” that was needed to make a more informed decision.