Screenshot: Fox 47 News (YouTube)

The Michigan attorney general’s office, which oversaw the criminal case of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, has taken over the investigation of gymnastics coach John Geddert. Geddert owned Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in Lansing, Mich., and coached the U.S. women’s team in the 2012 Olympics. The investigation so far had been overseen by Eaton County officials, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Geddert’s name came up multiple times during Nassar’s sentencing last year, with former gymnasts saying Geddert mentally and physically abused them during training. This allowed Nassar to play the role of “good cop” at Geddert’s gym, the women said, a role the doctor then used to perpetuate years of sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment. Nassar is currently in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of sexual misconduct.

After Nassar’s sentencing, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating Geddert. Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd told the State Journal last month that the sheriff’s office had turned over information on Geddert before Thanksgiving but “there was no timeline for a decision on whether to charge Geddert.” At today’s press conference, Attorney General Dana Nessel said the two parties agreed it was time for the state to take over the case.

Geddert has been investigated twice before after reports of abuse at his gym, but neither resulted in criminal charges. In one of those cases, Nassar lobbied the gymnast’s family to have the case dropped, ESPN reported.



Advertisement

Deadspin reached out to Geddert’s lawyer, Cameron Getto, for comment. This post will be updated if he responds.