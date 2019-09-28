Michigan Breaks With Tradition, Doesn't Fumble Ball Away On Opening Drive

Photo : Paul Sancya ( AP )

Something had to change after a Michigan loss so humiliating it left Charles Woodson whimpering, Stop, you’re embarrassing me in front of my friends!

And change it has. Michigan’s new-look offense, pioneered by forward-thinking visionary OC Josh Gattis has settled on a bold strategy: beginning their game against Rutgers today by not fumbling the ball away. (This is, seriously, the very first time this season the Wolverines have not fumbled on the opening drive.)

You’re not wrong to wonder whether ditching the tried and true fumbling strategy is a little risky, but so far, it seems to be paying off; Michigan went so far as to score a touchdown (whoa!) on that drive. Quarterback Shea Patterson connected with wideout Nico Collins for a 48-yard catch-and-run to put the Wolverines up 7-0 early.

Rutgers, lucky for the Wolverines, stuck to their school’s own time-honored practice of allowing touchdowns on opening drives. As of this writing, Michigan is up 21-0.