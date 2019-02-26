Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

A high school teacher at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Ariz., received a restraining order against former NBA player Mike Bibby, after alleging that the former Sacramento Kings star forcefully rubbed his genitals on her and groped her in 2017. The Arizona Republic also reports that Bibby, who is the current boys’ basketball coach at the school, is under investigation by Phoenix police, as confirmed by the Paradise Valley Unified School District. Bibby, through his attorney, denied the allegations.



The alleged incident took place on Feb 14., 2017, in the parking lot of the school as the teacher was walking to her classroom. As detailed in the restraining order, Bibby allegedly called her over to his car, grabbed her by the hips, pushed her into the driver’s seat, and got on top of her, rubbing his own body and genitals on her, telling her “What I could do to you.” The teacher wrote in the restraining order that she was “in shock, in fear, intimidated by his actions, afraid of him as he smelled of alcohol.” The order also states that at least two other staff members witnessed the event.

School district spokeswoman Becky Kelbaugh confirmed that there had been an internal investigation into allegations before Phoenix PD informed them of the incident earlier this month:

On February 14, 2019, PV Schools was notified that the Phoenix Police Department opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse/harassment of a Shadow Mountain High School staff member by the boys head basketball coach, Mike Bibby. At the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the District’s internal investigation was suspended pending the conclusion of the Police Department’s active investigation into the accusations.﻿

Bibby’s lawyer, Donald Harris, categorically denied the allegations.

I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn’t happen and that will be shown down the road. Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.



Bibby has been coaching basketball at Shadow Mountain High School since 2013, and has won the Arizona state title in five of the six years he’s been the head coach. The most recent of those came this past Saturday, as Shadow Mountain defeated Glendale Deer Valley High in the state finals to clinch its fourth consecutive title. Bibby was part of the school’s first state title back in 1996, before going off to the University of Arizona, where he won the national title in 1997.

