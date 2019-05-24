Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Memorial Day weekend is once again upon us. Americans across this great nation reserve this time for 72 somber and solitary hours spent quietly honoring the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in service of the United States Armed Forces, or alternately for several bitchin’ barbecues. Whatever your holiday plans, beware of the weather—according to Mike Francesa, meteorologists notoriously cook their holiday forecasts in order to secure, ah, all the money they earn from the travel industry?

“They” will always “show you sun” on one of the four days of Memorial Day weekend, because “that’s just the way the game is played.” Don’t fall for it! If you see sun in the forecast this weekend, assume the worst and prepare for a hurricane.