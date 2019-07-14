Screenshot: MLS

For the first 90 minutes of Minnesota United FC’s game against FC Dallas, pretty much nothing happened and the score was tied 0-0. But, as those in attendance at Allianz Field soon found out, that unremarkable hour and a half was anything but a precursor of things to come.

Within seconds of the game clock hitting the 90th minute, Minnesota midfielder Jan Gregus fired a shot on goal from just outside the box. The ball was on target, but Dallas keeper Jesse González was able to get a couple fingertips on it to keep it out. Thankfully for the home crowd in Saint Paul, Minn., second-half substitute Mason Toye was in the right place to poach the deflection before any defenders could get to the ball, and slot in a shot for a late 1-0 lead.

In response, Dallas made a push towards an effort level that would have been nice to see during regulation. It worked and Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds—who had been sent forward for attacking purposes—was able to get into the opposing team’s penalty box while chasing after a ball. Reynolds found himself in a race against Minnesota keeper Vito Mannone for possession and when the Italian keeper got close enough, he took some contact and went down. The ref originally told Reynolds to get up, but after looking at the play through VAR, he determined that Mannone had in fact fouled the Dallas player and awarded a penalty to the visiting side just after the 96th minute.

After much delay as a result of player complaints, Dallas’ Reto Ziegler stepped up to the spot to take what should have been a game-tying goal. Mannone had other ideas.

It was an exhilarating way to get a win, but maybe next time someone can tell Minnesota’s players that they’re allowed to do exciting shit before injury time is announced.