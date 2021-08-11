Former Chicago first-round pick Mitchell (Don’t call me Mitch) Trubisky has finally moved on from da Bears to a team where he claims people want him and care about his progression — leading to the obvious inference that his previous team, in fact, did not.

Trubisky flamed out in Chicago after four years of mediocre performances, at best. In fairness to him, the Bears did make it to the playoffs twice with him at quarterback. In 2018, he started 14 games, posted an 11-3 record, and seemed to be developing nicely. The following year, Trubisky regressed, and the Bears missed the playoffs with him starting 15 games, going 8-7. Last year, the former number two overall pick lost his starting job to Nick Foles, then regained it before leading the Bears to another wildcard defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

Trubisky could see the writing on the wall — even with another playoff appearance in limited action. His development was not where Bears head coach Matt Nagy needed it to be. After all, Nagy and the Bears did trade up in that 2017 draft to take the North Carolina product at number two. The Bears passed on QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. They may have dodged one bullet by passing on Watson (though he is a better player than Trubisky).

Knowing this fact makes Trubisky’s recent comments about his new home in Buffalo (while taking a dig at his former employer in Chicago) curious. In an interview with ESPN, Trubisky spoke about the transition to a new team and what it means to him to be a Buffalo Bill. But it was one quote that is likely to catch the eye of most fans, and one that will certainly irritate the entire city of Chicago. Said Trubisky on Tuesday:

“It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here, and they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player. It was an interesting process, but I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be right now, and I’m enjoying being here.”

Every Chicago Bears fan reading this quote from Trubisky is literally pulling their hair out right now. And more than likely screaming and cursing at their computer or smartphone screen. Is this a joke? It must be, right?

No: Trubisky thinks the Bears no longer wanted him. Well, he’s correct about that. They did not want him after four years spent working and trying to develop him when all he did was continue to regress. He makes it sound like they never wanted him to succeed. Which sounds ludicrous.

Name the team that drafts a QB as high as the Bears did Trubisky to just watch him fail. I’ll wait… Exactly, you cannot name that team because they do not exist. Certainly not in today’s NFL, where even a decent signal-caller will eventually eat up close to a third (if not more) of the team’s cap space.

Mitchell is living in fantasy land and will stay there if he continues to believe this narrative he’s dreamt up over on the sideline, holding his iPad. He’ll probably be playing Candy Crush over there this season because he won’t sniff the field backing up Josh (Money Bags) Allen.

Though his physical address now reads “Buffalo, N.Y.,” Mitchell is no doubt in a state of denial about how the Bears’ situation evolved over his four years with the team.