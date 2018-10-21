Image: NFL on CBS

The Chicago Bears pulled ahead of the New England Patriots late in the first quarter by cashing in on a touchdown after the Pats fumbled a kickoff. How they did it was awesome: QB Mitchell Trubisky, dropping back to pass on third-and-six, ran about 50 yards in the backfield before scoring on an eight-yard touchdown run.

For most of the play, Trubisky wasn’t even moving all that fast. He essentially jogged the ball into the end zone after the Pats’ defense broke down:

What a jog. What a touchdown.

Update: Per Next Gen Stats, Trubisky ran 71.9 yards on this play.