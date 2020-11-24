MLB's feel-good story of the year, Randy Arozarena, arrested in alleged kidnap attempt, assault

Randy Arozarena is alleged to have tried to kidnap his daughter.

Tampa Bay Rays phenom Randy Arozarena is in some hot water south of the border. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Arozarena was detained in Mexico after he allegedly attempted to take his daughter from her mother, and assaulted the woman’s father in the process.



Arozarena burst onto the scene this year as a rookie and broke all kinds of records. He set records for the most hits, home runs and total bases in a single postseason. Ever. Not rookie records… records that include everyone. The Cuba-born outfielder quickly emerged as one of baseball’s most enjoyable, lightning-rod talents, and was one of the best stories of the season.

There aren’t many details at this time. We’ll hold judgement for a moment until we hear more, but if the alleged claims prove to be true, then there will be a lot of cold water thrown on his new hotness. I prefer to be excited about and root for players who don’t do horrible, violentstuff like this.