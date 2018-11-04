Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you weren’t watching the EFC 75 event that took place in Cape Town, South Africa, you missed out on a potential knockout of the year candidate. Just 70 seconds into the first round of the fight, Mzwandile “Shakebone” Hlongwa knocked the lights out of his opponent Torbjorn Madsen with a spinning elbow from hell.

Hlongwa initially burst onto the MMA scene in 2017 with a a stint on the South African reality show The Fighter. He didn’t win the competition, but his stock has been rising as of late with three consecutive victories coming by way of knockouts. Even better for him, this latest win was against an undefeated fighter. If Shakebone can keep pulling out these Tekken-like knockouts, it’s hard to imagine larger promotions not taking notice.