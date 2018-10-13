Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Mike Kimbel is only 21 years old and already he’s become a history-maker at Bellator. The bantamweight needed just six seconds to knockout his opponent, Alex Potts, during his undercard bout at Bellator 207 on Friday, tying him for the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history.

The six-second record has stood since 2010 when Hector Lombard knocked out Jay Silva in a middleweight fight at Bellator 18. Michele Martignoni matched the feat back in July . To make things even more impressive for Kimbel, this is only the second fight of his professional career and his second first-round finish. His professional debut happened back in February at Bellator 194, when he knocked out Geoffrey Then in just 63 seconds.