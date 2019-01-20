MMQB senior editor Gary Gramling delivers the truly batshit take that Andy Reid—who lost four NFC championship games to mostly inferior teams in Philadelphia and then authored two of the worst meltdowns in NFL playoff history in Kansas City—is actually good in the playoffs. Specifically, “‘Andy Reid chokes in the playoffs’ has now entered the realm of something people tweet because… what else are you going to do, keep your lazily constructed misinformed narratives to yourself?” Speaking of lazily constructed narratives, Alex Smith, who Gramling called “a likeable fella who avoids turnovers but whose antiquated, risk-averse style of quarterbacking required near-perfection from the coaching staff to win postseason games,” was the best deep passer in the NFL last year. [The MMQB]