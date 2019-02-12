Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell got fined $25,000 by the NBA today for what the league calls “directing inappropriate language toward a fan.” Anyone bored enough to be watching Clippers-Timberwolves on Monday could hear exactly what the “inappropriate language” was, as Harrell calmly told a spectator, “Sit over there and be a fan. Shut the fuck up, now,” before a Jeff Teague free throw attempt.



Harrell, who’s never been the type to restrain his emotions, has made it a bit of a habit to socialize with fans when he’s feeling feisty. After a road loss to the Grizzlies back in December, Harrell climbed some stairs apparently set up for a TV camera to yell at a heckler, saying, “I’ll smack the shit out of you” in between a bunch of repeated “Watch your mouth”s. Harrell, however, was lucky enough to escape discipline from the league back then.

For anyone dumb enough to yell insults within earshot of a 6-foot-8, 240-pound basketball player who can take on Joel Embiid and slam terrifyingly violent dunks: Consider this your final warning.