Morikawa struggles on the 11th worse than Tommy Tuberville explaining civics

Rising star Collin Morikawa had a rough go of the 11th hole at Augusta. Screenshot : CBS

Sometimes in life, things just go downhill.



And for Collin Morikawa, his third shot on the 11th hole just happened to be one of those times. Literally.



In Augusta on Sunday, Morikawa tried to hit a difficult shot that was just above the water and out of the rough on an uphill incline.



Let’s just say, Morikawa had as much success on this shot as Tommy Tuberville had in naming the three branches of government.



If you didn’t know, Morikawa is a young and emerging star in professional golf. He recently won the 2020 PGA Championship at only 23 years of age.

However, that third shot on the 11th looked like something only Charles Barkley and Sam Fels could recreate.



Morikawa is currently +1 and tied for 49th on the leaderboard.



Hopefully, the young star can bounce back from this shot and get his ones back.

