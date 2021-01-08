NBA Daily Fantasy: Can Most Improved Player Julius Randle keep this up?

Elites: Yah

Image : AP

👍 Julius Randle, PF/C, New York Knicks

Yahoo: $41

DraftKings: $9,800

FanDuel: $9,400

Of everyone playing tonight, only James Harden, Russell Westbrook (game-time decision), Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bradley Beal are averaging more fantasy points per game than Randle, who sits at 46.3 (just .2 behind LeBron James) on Yahoo. Randle is cheaper than all of those guys, and as we wait for the other Nike to fall, eventually, we wouldn’t expect it to happen against the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder. Randle, even on a recent off night of 12 points, still had 11 rebounds and eight assists. He’s provided outstanding value and is on an All-Star trajectory if the Knicks remain respectable.

Oh, and Joe Budden keeps calling and apologizing to him on his podcast. Randle said he ain’t playing with us this season. We’ll continue to take him at both his word and his actions. Otherwise, consider Zion Williamson against the Hornets. Your power forward options are mostly suspect tonight.