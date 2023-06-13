The Nuggets were there for the taking in Game 5 too, and had the Heat won it might have gotten some gremlins jumping in Denver’s head. The Nuggets were a Pollack-painting from both the three-point line and the free throw line, and treated the ball sometimes like it was covered in syphilis. The Heat only needed a good game from Butler to go back to Miami. They didn’t get it.

A postseason surgery could be announced tomorrow on an ankle. It’ll be followed, if not preceded, by an invitation to all media members to watch him shoot free throws in the recovery room, such is his need to make behind-the-scenes work the main attraction. He’ll fool most everyone too.

Butler is a rhythm guitarist, and maybe the best rhythm guitarist, trying to play lead. The hooks are all there but the solos are meandering and self-serving. But spend enough time and energy selling everyone that you’re the guy and they may stop bothering to check whether you are or not. Ask Neymar.

Texas loses in bizarre fashion

Speaking of brutal losses, the University of Texas baseball team found a unique way to bork themselves out of a trip to Omaha last night:

It’s rare you can watch a team’s College World Series berth literally disappear into the night, but here we are.

