In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics stifled themselves by running around with their tails stuck between their legs for half the series. This Nuggets thing isn’t going to the cards after seven rounds.

If Jayson Tatum had started the Finals in this type of funk, the yak shows would be splitting him like an atom, and dissecting his private school background never allowed him to develop the prerequisite Mamba mentality. Hopefully, it pisses Butler off that Denver has had Miami’s number throughout the Butler era. This isn’t a series Butler can swagger into like he has against the Celtics and Bucks. The Heat are 1-6 against the Nuggets with Butler in a Heat uniform dating back to 2019.

Butler’s coffee addiction deserves partial credit for his playoff vibrancy, but BigFace coffee isn’t enough. Butler is at his most aggressive when he’s seemingly radiated by a cacophony of skeptics.

Jimmy Buckets carried this team to the Finals

The seminal parable about Jimmy Buckets’ career was him walking into the Timberwolves practice facility pissed off in October 2018, handing Karl-Anthony Towns his ass while hooping with the benchwarmers against the starters, howling “You can’t win without me,” at the top of his lungs toward general manager Scott Layden before storming out to record an audacious interview with Rachel Nichols. When Butler came to Miami, oddsmakers projected them as a 43-win team who would make for a nice sparring partner against a contender. Instead, he locked in, carried them to the Finals, and was immortalized in a shot of him doubled over in exhaustion. The Heat can’t defeat Denver without that version of Jimmy Butler.

Calm Jimmy Butler isn’t going to get it done. Miami has navigated through higher seeds like a swashbuckling group that just downed an 8-ball stashed before tip-off. Jimmy Buckets is the alter ego who can derive that out of the Heat. Whether he’s got Udonis Haslem ready to throw down or he’s giving Jrue Holiday the business to help ignite a Heat comeback, that’s the scrappiness they’ll need to steal a game on the road against Denver.

