NBA Finals now best of 3, but nearly a 'win or go home' Saturday

Satur day night is a must-win for the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks – literally.



Since 2000, this is the eighth time the NBA Finals hasve been knotted at 2-2. And in the past seven matchups, the winner of Game 5 has won the series five times. The series now shifts to a best out of three scenario, as the Suns will host Game 5, and then Game 7 (if needed), while the Bucks are guaranteed one more home game this season.

“This is the Finals,” Suns forward Cameron Johnson said after Game 4. “It’s the Finals — you’re not going to get away with anything easy. You’re not going to coast to any victory. I’m sure they’re going to say the same thing. It’s three more, you know. Three more. You got to get two of those.

“But there is no such thing as coasting here. It’s high stakes, very high stakes. They know what’s on the line. We know what’s on the line. We came here up 2-0. You know what they were talking about in their locker room. Now you know what we’re going to be talking about in our locker room.”

Here’s a look at how things have played out over the last 21 years when the Finals have been tied at 2-2.