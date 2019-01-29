Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty)

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the NBA was investigating Pelicans center Anthony Davis for self-tampering in front of God and everyone. Davis expressing (through his agent) the desire to be traded, on and all over the record, scandalized the Pelicans to the point that the team put out a public statement asking the league to closely watch for any signs of the player’s self-tampering.

Today, the Athletic’s Shams Charania offers an update on the league’s scrutiny: A hefty fine for a man making $29 million this year.

Have some decency, Anthony.