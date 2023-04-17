Overreacting to Game 1 of each NBA Playoff series

“Deandre Ayton is Phoenix’s weakest link against Clippers”

The Clippers didn’t shoot especially well without Paul George in the lineup alongside Kawhi Leonard, but they picked up the slack elsewhere by outworking Phoenix to the offensive boards 15 to 6. This may be the last real shot at a title for Chris Paul and Kevin Durant, but Suns center Deandre Ayton operates with the urgency of a DMV employee. Russell Westbrook threw himself around the court collecting offensive board after offensive board while Ayton could only watch. Westbrook was his usual self, chasing bad shots and going 3-for-19 from the field, but he was a human adrenaline shot, soaring into the paint to collect six of his teammates’ bricks, and making a game-winning play on the defensive end against Devin Booker.

If Ayton could channel some of the resentment he reserved for the Suns for waiting to match his contract into his effort, Phoenix would be up 1-0 in this series, and picking him over Luka Dončić wouldn’t be such a sore spot for the Suns. Instead, he’s a skilled, but listless big who allowed Phoenix to get dominated on the glass by both Westbrook and Ivica Zubac. Ayton scored a placid 18 points, but if he can’t utilize his size on the boards, this could be the Suns’ second consecutive loss in a playoff series they should have won.