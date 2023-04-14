Each NBA playoff team's Succession character

Each NBA playoff team's Succession character

Here's how these squads are like the Roys and others on HBO's hit show

By
Stephen Knox
Capt. O’Hagan from Super Troopers... I mean Logan Roy from Succession
Capt. O’Hagan from Super Troopers... I mean Logan Roy from Succession
Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire (AP)

Have we all recovered from that tear-jerker of an episode on Sunday? I mean to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves unravel in front of the world was absolutely heart-wrenching. Just kidding. I know the Timberwolves’ imploding was about as sad as [SPOILER ALERT] Logan Roy finally kicking the bucket later in the day on Succession.

The sprint to the two titles is now on for the rest of spring. There will be our rounds of NBA postseason to determine a champion, and seven final episodes to see who will be named CEO of Waystar Royco with the death of the greatest manipulator to ever grace the small screen.

In celebration of both of these stretch runs, I decided to pair the potential future CEOs with what I believe is the proper NBA postseason counterpart. I even separated the contenders for the Waystar throne into two conferences: The Roys (characters who either have Roy blood or carry that last name) and the not-Roys. Being that the Western Conference has been chaotic all season, that is where you will find the Roys.

For those who don’t agree with my seedings I extended to you all, from the bottom of my heart, Logan Roy’s favorite phrase.

Roys/West: No. 1 seed: Kendall/Denver Nuggets 

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

All the accolades but has yet to seal the deal.

No. 2 seed: Roman/Memphis Grizzlies

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

Young, spunky, and immature.

No. 3 seed: Shiv/Sacramento Kings

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

The most obvious flaws among the higher seeds.

No. 4 seed: Greg/Phoenix Suns

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

The long-lurking contender.

No. 5 seed: Marcia/Los Angeles Clippers

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

Easily forgotten, but always working in the shadows.

No. 6 seed: Ewan/Golden State Warriors

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

Comfortable with identity and can be irascible.

No. 7 seed: Greg’s mom/Los Angeles Lakers

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: AP

Knew what move to make at the right moment.

No. 8 seed: Willa/Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: AP

Started from the bottom now we here.

Non-Roys/East No. 1 seed: Tom/Milwaukee Bucks

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

Been dominant in recent big moments.

No. 2 seed: Sandy/Boston Celtics

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

Has all of the tools but can’t seem to close the deal.

No. 3 seed: Gerri/Philadelphia 76ers

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

Highly talented but can fold under pressure.

No. 4 seed: Frank/Cleveland Cavaliers

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: AP

Not really missing anything, just can’t be certain if ultimate victory is feasible.

No. 5 seed Karl/New York Knicks

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: AP

A fun matchup against the No. 4 seed.

No. 6 seed: Naomi/Brooklyn Nets

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: AP

Gonna play hard and have a benefactor with loaded pockets.

No. 7 seed: Caroline/Atlanta Hawks

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

A lot of talent amid all of the dysfunction.

No. 8 seed: Kerry/Heat or Bulls

Image for article titled Each NBA playoff team&#39;s Succession character
Photo: Getty Images

An upset of shocking proportions if victorious, but there is technically a chance.

