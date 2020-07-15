NBA’s Got 99 Problems, Will a Snitch Be One?

Nobody likes a rat. Illustration : Eric Barrow ( Shutterstock )

Snitches get stitches, and nobody likes a rat.



But does that apply when it comes to potentially alerting authorities about rules during a global pandemic?

Well, the NBA is about to find out, as calls to the anonymous tip line that was put in place to allow players and personnel to report potential rule violations to the league’s safety protocols in “the bubble” have begun.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, a “mixture of players as well as staff members” have used the hotline “a handful of times.” Jimmy Butler is the most recent example as someone reportedly complained about “a loud thumping.” When security showed up, they found Butler in his room dribbling amid a workout.

Everybody hates a loud upstairs neighbor no matter the situation.

There have also been reports that some players have received warnings about violations. Houston’s Bruno Caboclo broke the rules when he left his room during the initial quarantine period, while Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes became the laughingstock of #NBAtwitter after crossing the campus line to pick up a food delivery.

I guess he didn’t know about the setting in which Uber Eats and DoorDash will bring the food to your door. But, if he ordered some Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, I get it.

All of this came on the heels of an Instagram model named Anna Mya claiming that she had received an invitation to “the bubble” when players are allowed to have “visitors.” Orlando’s Mo Bamba jumped on Twitter and tried to out Utah’s Donovan Mitchell as the possible perp, but that was quickly shut down by Mya. It’s only been a few days, and players are already breaking the rules and running to social media to tattletale on their colleagues.

“To all my fellow NBA players, don’t call the snitch hotline,” Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie recently told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks from his home, as he’s not participating in the restart due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The scheduled restart of the NBA season is less than three weeks away, and players are already exposing themselves, and others. And while no one has any idea if this restart will actually take place and continue through completion, there is one thing that we do know.

The fake will soon distinguish themselves from the real, informing us all who can, and cannot, be trusted.