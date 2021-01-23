NBA Waiver Wire pickups to save your weekend, butt

Our injured lists are all piling up, and some of us are scrapping for those last-minute pick-ups to help secure a victory or avoid an embarrassing loss. Quick! Here are a few guys possibly lingering on your waiver wire to consider as you search for anyone who can help gain you those coveted 30 or so fantasy points this weekend.
Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | 18x Film Festival Selectee | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |
Jeremy Lamb, SG/SF, Indiana Pacers
Caris LeVert still hasn’t played with the Pacers since being traded to Indiana for Victor Oladipo, as a mass was detected on his kidney during his physical. Luckily the mass was even discovered due to the trade. Meanwhile, Lamb has returned from his February 2020 torn ACL, and is already playing substantial minutes off the Pacers’ bench. Lamb’s only played two games but is coming off 22 points in 28 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Not only would he serve as a quality add for tomorrow’s game against the Toronto Raptors, but he’s worth at least monitoring for the rest of the season.
Naz Reid, C/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves
Even before Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a left wrist injury that kept him out for nearly two weeks, Reid had been in the T-Wolves’ rotation. Towns is now out due to COVID, and Reid has asserted himself as a critical Timberwolve amid their early-season struggles. The team is only 3-11, but Reid is an ascending talent, up to 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this season. Over his last seven games, including three starts, those averages have jumped to 12.1 / 5.0 / 1.9. Despite only playing 21 minutes per contest, Reid’s upside makes for an intriguing addition, and the block numbers are especially commanding. Reid faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.
Kendrick Nunn, PG/SG, Miami Heat
As mentioned in today’s DFS picks, Nunn has returned to his rookie season ways, at least over the last three games. While coming off the bench, he’s played so well that he’s averaged 35.8 minutes per game over those three appearances. In that stretch, he’s posting 22.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. The Miami Heat are continuing to seek answers without Jimmy Butler, in particular, and Tyler Herro, who is out this weekend. The Brooklyn Nets will host the Heat tonight at 8 p.m., so if Nunn is available, don’t miss out.
Eric Gordon, SG, Houston Rockets
It’s always tough to bank on the guard whose fantasy contribution is mainly and almost exclusively points. With that established, the Rockets are without Christian Wood, Victor Oladipo, and Danuel House this weekend. John Wall is at least probable to return, but Gordon’s quietly been very effective amid the Houston turmoil. The 13-year-NBA veteran is averaging over 16 points per game this season, up to 21 points per contest over his last three appearances, all of which were at least 20-point outings. Gordon’s taking advantage of the shorthanded Rockets, who have the Dallas Mavericks tonight.
