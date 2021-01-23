NBA Waiver Wire pickups to save your weekend, butt

Naz Reid, C/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves

Image : Getty Images

Even before Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a left wrist injury that kept him out for nearly two weeks, Reid had been in the T-Wolves’ rotation. Towns is now out due to COVID, and Reid has asserted himself as a critical Timberwolve amid their early-season struggles. The team is only 3-11, but Reid is an ascending talent, up to 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game this season. Over his last seven games, including three starts, those averages have jumped to 12.1 / 5.0 / 1.9. Despite only playing 21 minutes per contest, Reid’s upside makes for an intriguing addition, and the block numbers are especially commanding. Reid faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.