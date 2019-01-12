Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

With Grayson Allen on to antagonizing and endangering opponents in the NBA, NC State forward Wyatt Walker has taken up his mantle in the ACC. The Samford transfer was ejected just two minutes into Saturday’s game for the maneuver you see above.



Pitt’s Xavier Johnson went hard to the rim against Walker, drawing a block call despite maybe elbowing Walker high. When Johnson stumbled forward after the shot, Walker executed a perfect shoestring tackle from the ground:

Perhaps Walker was riding high after being asked to serve as a substitute for a literal Greek god.



[ESPN]