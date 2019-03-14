Photo: Rick Diamond (Getty)

Less than a week after New York Knicks owner James Dolan threw a fan out of a Knicks game, a new video posted on Twitter today shows Dolan trying to kick a fan out of music festival.

The fan, Kevin DiStasio, brought a sign that said “Quit your day job. Sell the Knicks” to a performance of Dolan’s band during the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tenn., last September. What happened next, as first reported by Dolan’s archnemesis, the New York Daily News, is hilariously bleak.

It’s a little hard to hear; this is the exchange that transpired:

Dolan, spotting DiStasio and his sign: “Oh no, you, come on up. Why are you here?” DiStasio: “I’m a fan of music.” Dolan: “You’re a fan of music and you’re holding up that sign? Don’t you think that’s a little negative? Anybody else here thinks that’s a little negative?” [One person in the crowd boos lethargically.] Dolan: “I’m going to invite you to leave.” [To the crowd] “What do you say? So everybody else can have a good time. Okay, can you do that now? Thank you. Good bye.”

Advertisement

To recap: Dolan has tried to ice out a NYDN beat reporter for writing true things about the Knicks, banned his employees from going on WFAN because a radio personality criticized his Harvey Weinstein ballad, kicked a fan out of a Knicks game for telling him to sell the team, and we now know he picked a fight with a random guy holding a sign at his own meagerly attended concert. Dolan has so effectively telegraphed to the world that he is the most sensitive penis in all of sports that I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s soon trailed by people holding “sell the Knicks” signs every time he steps out in public. I just hope there’s video.