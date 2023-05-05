Sauce Gardner didn't know who Jessica Alba is

There are a vast amount of “celebrities” that come and go through the G/O Media offices in New York to shoot videos with our sites . Some are instantly recognizable — like Danny DeVito or Rainn Wilson — while others leave me scratching my head, not knowing who they are or why they’re famous. A Google search — or a look at IMDB — might be necessary to figure out who some of these folks are. Sorry, I didn’t catch the sixth season of Real Housewives of Sheboygan.

While I can’t recognize reality show “stars,” New York Jets corner and Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner — taking in Game 2 of the New York Knicks-Miami Heat series with new teammate Aaron “Ayahuasca” Rodgers — wasn’t sure who the famous actress seated near him was.

‘We’re about to sit by Jessica Alba,’ and I’m just like ‘Oh, I don’t know who that is,’” Gardner told reporters. “ And he [Rodgers] just looked at me, he looked at me like I’m crazy.”



Rodgers rightly razzed the 22-year-old Sauce.



“ It was great vibes, but that whole night he would just keep asking me out of nowhere, like ‘do you know who that person is? ” Gardner said. “ I’m like ‘bro, that’s Amar’e Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you’re just picking on me.’”

What was Gardner’s excuse for his unawareness ?

Alba, 42, took it in stride.

While I’m shocked that the DROY couldn’t recognize her, I guess I shouldn’t be, as Gen Z only found out about Metallica from Stranger Things.