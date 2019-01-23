Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

The WNBA announced today that the New York Liberty have been sold to Taiwanese-Canadian billionaire Joe Tsai, who is also a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets.



The Liberty have been in the WNBA for 22 years, and have been owned by MSG CEO James Dolan, who stinks. Back in 2015, Dolan put former NBA player and sexual harasser Isiah Thomas in charge of the team. Last year, after announcing his intent to sell the Liberty, Dolan moved the team out of Madison Square Garden, where the team regularly drew 10,000 fans, and moved them to an arena in Westchester that has a capacity of 5,000 people.

The WNBA regular season starts on May 24, and the Liberty will continue to play home games in Westchester through the 2019 season.