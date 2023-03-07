We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Police in Anderson Township, Ohio, are looking into a shooting that left a juvenile injured Monday night, and a home connected to Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is part of the investigation.

The details are scarce, and most of the stuff out there right now are clips from the internet, so no one has any idea what happened. The only thing we have officially is a statement that WLWT Cincinnati received from police.

“We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” the Sheriff’s office said.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the home early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement hasn’t said if Mixon, 26, is connected in any way. The only person who’s said Mixon wasn’t involved was his sister, Shalonda, who also spoke with WLWT.

Mixon’s representative and the Bengals did not immediately respon d to requests for comment from NBC News and WCPO 9.



Joe’s family publicly defending him against allegations related to gun offenses is an ongoing trend as it was his mother who came to his side after he was accused of threatening a woman with a gun around the time of the Bengals’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January. That case was eventually dropped.

This is an evolving news story, we’ll update this piece as we learn more.

