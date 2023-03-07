Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Ohio police investigating shooting of minor outside Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon's home

It is currently unknown if/how the running back was involved, per PD

By
Sean Beckwith
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
Photo: Getty Images

Police in Anderson Township, Ohio, are looking into a shooting that left a juvenile injured Monday night, and a home connected to Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is part of the investigation.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Who wins the Super Bowl next year?
February 15, 2023
Will the Farrelly Brothers ever work together again? | Bobby Farrelly responds
21 minutes ago

The details are scarce, and most of the stuff out there right now are clips from the internet, so no one has any idea what happened. The only thing we have officially is a statement that WLWT Cincinnati received from police.

Advertisement

“We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” the Sheriff’s office said.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the home early Tuesday morning.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV
36% Off
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV

So smart
This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too.

Advertisement

Law enforcement hasn’t said if Mixon, 26, is connected in any way. The only person who’s said Mixon wasn’t involved was his sister, Shalonda, who also spoke with WLWT.

Mixon’s representative and the Bengals did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News and WCPO 9.

Advertisement

Joe’s family publicly defending him against allegations related to gun offenses is an ongoing trend as it was his mother who came to his side after he was accused of threatening a woman with a gun around the time of the Bengals’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January. That case was eventually dropped.

This is an evolving news story, we’ll update this piece as we learn more.

FootballNFL