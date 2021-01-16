NFL Divisional Round historical oddities: Brady vs. Brees, young coaches & an AFC/NFC experience chasm

The NFL Playoffs are wonderfully bizarre this year, and I love it. As the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs kicks off later this afternoon, there are some fascinating storylines to watch – some of them can be beautifully illustrated with numbers. I previously did a breakdown of the matchups, as well as highlighted some players to watch. This, however, might help put this weekend into a little clearer perspective.
2 / 14
NFC vs AFC QB comparison
NFC vs AFC QB comparison
That is … telling. It could not be more stark HOW much more experience NFC QBs have over their AFC counterparts.
And there are so many fascinating stats to dive deeper into:
3 / 14
Mr. Perfect vs. the kids
Mr. Perfect vs. the kids
24: The number of playoff wins by which Tom Brady exceeds the entire AFC QB field.
4 / 14
Old Mannnnn Riverrrr
Old Mannnnn Riverrrr
85: The combined age of Brady and Drew Brees, making it the oldest QB matchup in NFL playoff history
5 / 14
Youngest coaching matchup in decades
Youngest coaching matchup in decades
75: The combined age of the Rams Sean McVay and the Packers Matt LaFleur, making it the youngest head coach postseason matchup since Don Shula and John Madden in 1970.
6 / 14
Battle of the most career touchdown passes
Battle of the most career touchdown passes
1,152: Combined passing touchdowns by Brady and Brees. According to Elias, this will be the first time that the top two career leaders in touchdown passes will meet in the playoffs.
7 / 14
Lamar Jackson chases Vick
Lamar Jackson chases Vick
10: Career 100-yard rushing games by Lamar Jackson, second most all time to Michael Vick (11)
8 / 14
Lamar Jackson chases himself
Lamar Jackson chases himself
2,906: Rushing yards for Lamar Jackson since 2018, first among quarterbacks.
9 / 14
Josh Allen chases Lamar Jackson!
Josh Allen chases Lamar Jackson!
1,562: Rushing yards for Josh Allen since 2018, second among quarterbacks.
10 / 14
2018 Draft was classy for QBs
2018 Draft was classy for QBs
2018: Three of the four AFC quarterbacks remaining are from the 2018 class (Allen, Jackson, Baker Mayfield).
11 / 14
John Harbaugh, road warrior
John Harbaugh, road warrior
8: Career road playoff wins for John Harbaugh, the most in NFL history.
12 / 14
New kids on the block
New kids on the block
5: Number of divisional round playoff teams that were not in the divisional round last year (Rams, Browns, Bills, Bucs, Saints).
13 / 14
Pat Mahomes just being the machine that he is
Pat Mahomes just being the machine that he is
16:2: Patrick Mahomes’ career playoff touchdown to interception ratio.
14 / 14
All slides
- NFL Divisional Round historical oddities: Brady vs. Brees, young coaches & an AFC/NFC experience chasm
- NFC vs AFC QB comparison
- Mr. Perfect vs. the kids
- Old Mannnnn Riverrrr
- Youngest coaching matchup in decades
- Battle of the most career touchdown passes
- Lamar Jackson chases Vick
- Lamar Jackson chases himself
- Josh Allen chases Lamar Jackson!
- 2018 Draft was classy for QBs
- John Harbaugh, road warrior
- New kids on the block
- Pat Mahomes just being the machine that he is