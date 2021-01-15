NFL players to watch: Divisional Round

Mike Evans, Bucs, Wide receiver

Image : Getty Images

In his career, Mike Evans has been a consistent, top-tier wide receiver. He’s posted seven straight 1,000+ yard seasons since entering the league, but Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has his number.

Lattimore also lives rent free in Evans’ head, as we’ve seen the two get into multiple fights on the field. Evans will need to control his emotions while also battling back to full strength, as Tom Brady is going to need all the help he can get against an aggressive defensive front.