We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers are moving up, according to Ian Rapo port .

The Bears will move back to No. 9, and also receive a 2023 second-rounder, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-round pick, and WR D.J. Moore.

Advertisement

Carolina leap-frogged other fellow QB-needy teams the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8).

The Falcons could, however, go forward with Desmond Ridder. The New York Jets (No. 13) , if they don’t trade for Aaron Rodgers or sign a free agent like Jimmy G, could also be in the mix for a QB via the draft.

By trading the top pick, Chicago will continue to move forward with Justin Fields and look to build around the budding 24-year-old QB.

Advertisement

Last season, Fields completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound signal-caller also ran for 1,143 yards and eight scores.

The Panthers will have their choice of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson, though the first two have long been seen as the top two QBs in this draft.

Advertisement

Rapoport is also reporting (rapoporting?) that the Bears wanted the 25-year-old Moore.

Advertisement

Last season, Moore caught 63 passes for 888 yards and seven scores with such signal-calling luminaries as Jets bust Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield — who was released in December — and former XFL QB P.J. Walker under center.

For his career, the 6-foot, 210-pound Moore has tallied 364 receptions for 5,201 yards, and 21 TDs.