Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears' No. 1 overall pick

NFL

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the team is leaning toward trading back

Stephen Knox
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles
Photo: Nam Y. Huh (AP)

The NFL belongs to the Chicago Bears for the next two months, regardless of whatever revelation Aaron Rodgers has. They have pocket aces, the Big Joker, Draw Four, whatever your card game of choice is, the Bears have the best hand — the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It appears likely that the pick will be traded.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Bears are “leaning towards” trading it. This is smart for the Bears to get teams rolling on putting together the best possible packages. There are two highly regarded quarterback prospects in this draft — Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud — and teams with plenty of assets that Chicago needs.

For once, it will not be the Bears expending significant draft capital to acquire talent. They will be gaining some and it is much needed. While Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback, it still need a lot of pieces to go with him.

Here are some teams that could benefit greatly from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and what they have to offer the Bears’ rebuild.

Seattle Seahawks

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

Why it makes sense: After a seven-year hibernation, spring has finally arrived for Geno Smith’s NFL career. The 2022 season was his first as a full-time starting quarterback since 2014. Smith (pictured)made the Pro Bowl and led the NFL in completion percentage while also passing for more than 4,000 yards.

Maybe the Seahawks have found Russell Wilson’s replacement, or maybe this young team shouldn’t stake its future on a player with one outstanding NFL season and is only two years younger than the guy he replaced. Smith is a free agent but the Seahawks should be able to sign him to a deal that guarantees him a large amount of money in year one, and then move on from him later.

If he is able to hold down the job for a year or two while they work on Young or Stroud, the Seahawks could be poised for another decade near the top of the NFC West.

Seahawks (cont’d)

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

What they have to offer: Thanks to the Wilson trade, quite a bit. They have four picks in the first four rounds, two of which belong to the Denver Broncos (5-12). Being able to stay in the top five, receive another first-round pick, and move up in the second has to look juicy for the Bears.

Certainly, a high price to pay, but if the Seahawks can work out a way to acquire a franchise quarterback and work out a deal that allows them to keep one of their 2023 second-round picks they need to do it.

Detroit Lions

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

Why it makes sense: Another team that got a surprising performance from a recently acquired veteran player. Jared Goff (pictured) played so poorly at one point during the 2021 season that Dan Campbell called him out in a post-game press conference.

This season, Goff led the Lions to the doorstep of their first playoff berth since 2016. He played by far his best football since Todd Gurley was healthy in Los Angeles, and that is with wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams missing time. Goff is under contract for two more years, and his dead cap hit is only $5 million in 2024.

One more year of Goff then inserting a top prospect into the starting lineup on an even further improved young team makes all the sense for the Lions.

Lions (cont’d)

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

What they have to offer: Also, just like the Seahawks, they have two first-round selections and two second-rounders. However, the Lions’ first-rounder from the Matthew Stafford trade is outside of the top five, and both of their second-rounders are late picks.

A deal for the Bears’ pick would likely cost them their 2024 first-round pick along with both in 2023. It may sound like a lot, but the Lions’ time strike is now. They have both the draft capital and young talent this season only.

Las Vegas Raiders

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: Getty Images

Why it makes sense: They released their starting quarterback of the last eight seasons, Derek Carr (pictured, right), and they have sunk an enormous amount of money into Davante Adams’ (pictured, left) contract. If the Raiders don’t want their home fans to continue getting drowned out by opposing fans they need to take another big swing.

There is no better reason to take that hack than for a top starting quarterback prospect. Las Vegas plays in a division with two of the best signal-callers — Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert — and will not be able to compete without one of their own. A rookie will not be nearly as good as Mahomes or Herbert, but getting started with Darren Waller and Adams would absolutely give Stroud or Young a boost.

Raiders (cont’d)

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

What they have to offer: With only one pick in the first round that is outside of the top five, the Raiders would have to dig deep to make this deal work. Their top two picks both this year and next are likely a starting point in negotiations. Las Vegas has an extra fifth-round selection this year and seventh-rounders both this year and next.

A deal with the Bears for the top pick might need to include some of the limited starting caliber talent currently on the roster. The price will be high for the Raiders, but at this point their option is either go for No. 1, keep their pick and start a not-ready Will Levis or Anthony Richardson, sign Carson Wentz, or try to convince Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play for his old offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis Colts

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: Getty Images

Why it makes sense: This team was not “a quarterback away” last season. No amount of aging QB Matt Ryan (pictured) or interim head coach Jeff Saturday could knock a team that far down. That offensive line was not a strength, and while Shaq Leonard’s absence did hurt, a team close to contention does not get beat by 20-plus points four times in a season.

Indy can cut Ryan and make a few other moves to free up some cap space to add a little talent, but the Colts need a reset. The best way to do that would be with one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. And if the Bears are intent on trading away the top pick, the Colts had better make a strong effort to get it if they want Young or Stroud.

Colts (cont’d)

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

What they have to offer: The Colts currently hold the fourth-overall pick in the draft. With that pick, the Bears would still be in prime position to select either Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. Acquiring Indy’s second-round pick would also vault Chicago back near the top of the second round.

The problem for the Colts is that, just like the Raiders, the trade would leave them with precious little draft capital. Indianapolis too would not be picking in the first or second round in 2024 if the Bears accept a trade. Also, the Colts don’t even have extra late-round capital to spare. The price may not be right for Indy, but sometimes a big short-term hit is unavoidable.

Houston Texans

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

Why it makes sense: If there is a team in this league that is starting from scratch, it’s the Houston Texans. At least the Bears had an offense last season that had the outline of a successful unit. The Texans were a sheet of sketch paper with an IOU notice for money for art supplies.

Their rebuild cannot start for real without Stroud or Young. It’s going to be tough right away for anyone behind center in Houston, so a quarterback with some polish will be necessary. A diamond in the rough will get buried in 2023 at NRG Stadium.

The Texans will get one of two top QBs, but if there is a player who they believe is the best fit, they are not in a position to settle for their second choice. They need to get who they want.

Texans (cont’d)

Image for article titled Here are the most likely suitors for the Chicago Bears&#39; No. 1 overall pick
Photo: AP

What they have to offer: More than any other team near the top of the draft thanks to the Cleveland Browns’ lack of a moral compass. The Texans hold the Browns’ first-round pick in 2023 and 2024 as well as their own. They have an extra third-round pick in this year’s draft and an extra fourth-rounder next year. To top it all off, the Texans have five 2023 sixth-round picks.

For the Bears, this is the ideal partner. They can select whoever they have on the top of their board between Carter and Anderson Jr., and also get to serious work on filling out the rest of their roster. 

