These are the biggest flops of the 2022 NFL season

Wentz (cont’d)

Wentz was thrown back into the starting lineup (for some unknown reason) in Week 17 with a playoff opportunity on the line, only to throw three interceptions against the Cleveland Browns in a 24-10 loss.

It still isn’t clear what Ron Rivera was thinking other than not realizing the ramifications of the game. Wentz should be done as a QB1 option in this league, but we all know quarterbacks like him continue getting extra chances even though they have proven to be nothing more than mediocre.



