NFL Power Rankings: Franchised tagged players' contract edition

You can’t have a free agency period without knowing who’s available. On Tuesday, the NFL announced what players have been officially hit with the “franchise player” tag in preparation for next week’s free agency period for the 2023 season that will begin on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 pm EST.

This year’s crop included six non-exclusive franchise players, as no one was hit with the exclusive tag — exclusive players can’t negotiate terms with other teams, but non-exclusive ones can. The list includes Lamar Jackson, Tony Pollard, Evan Engram, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Daron Payne.



Since free agency is all about money, here’s a look at the six players ranked based on what their checks are supposed to look like this upcoming season.