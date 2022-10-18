1. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

The sky is falling in Carolina as this team continues to implode after losing to the L.A. Rams on Sunday. With Baker Mayfield out and Sam Darnold on injured reserve, QB duties fell to P.J. Walker and Jacob Eason. Both players saw time and passed for a combined 119 yards. That wasn’t even the worst part of the loss, as wide receiver Robbie Anderson got himself ejected by interim head coach Steve Wilks after getting into a shouting match with Carolina’s wide receiver’s coach.

On Monday, the Panthers wasted little time parting ways with Anderson trading him to the Arizona Cardinals for multiple late-round draft picks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Anderson had been unhappy with the team, so this wasn’t unexpected, but the sideline incident with the coach probably sped up the process.

Carolina is the first team in the league to record five losses and its top two QBs are out of action. The Panthers front office appears to be throwing in the towel and will likely take a QB in next year’s draft. Nothing seems to be going right for the Panthers, who are even open to trading star running back Christian McCaffrey at this point.

In back-to-back weeks Carolina has fired its coach and traded away one of its best young talents on offense. Another rebuild looks to be on the way.