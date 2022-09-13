Dishonorable mention: Denver Broncos

Goal line offense and ball security should be the priority in practice following Denver’s opening night loss on Monday Night Football to the Seattle Seahawks. This was a game the Broncos would have won if not for turnovers and mismanagement of the clock by head coach Nathaniel Hackett late in the fourth quarter.



Wasting the clock down to a few seconds with three timeouts in your back pocket just to set up a 64-yard prayer of a field goal for the win is probably a decision Hackett wishes he could rethink. Russell played well in his return to Seattle and got booed for his efforts. He did look a little rusty early on but then settled down.

The Broncos traded a lot to get Wilson, and then in the very first game, with everything on the line, the head coach decided not to go down swinging with his best weapon. This is what Russ left Seattle for, eh?