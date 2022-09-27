It’s time to check in on the teams that can’t get out of their own way. The first few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been somewhat unpredictable, but there are always a few teams we expect to disappoint their fan base. Now let’s get into the powerless ranking for Week 3.
5. Carolina Panthers (1-2)
Carolina took down New Orleans, 22-14, to capture its first win of the season. The Panthers’ offense isn’t exactly looking like a juggernaut scoring under 21 points per game. Baker Mayfield has not had that huge breakout as a Panther and hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards since Week 1's grudge match against his former employer, Cleveland. If I had to grade Mayfield on his first three games as a Panthers, it’d be a C- and that’s only because he’s with a new team and running a new system.
Christian McCaffrey’s looked good and healthy, rushing for over 100 yards in consecutive games. With the way this offense looks under Mayfield, it seems the load will continue to be carried by McCaffrey. That hasn’t worked out well in the past with his injury history. Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay on the field this year, but they’ve got to help him out. Run CMC can’t be your first, second, third, and fourth option, and expect to win consistently.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)
Pittsburgh had folks “believing” after the Steelers escaped with an overtime victory over the rival Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Since that win, Pittsburgh suffered back-to-back losses to New England and Cleveland.
This Steelers offense has been terrible thus far. They rank 31st in total yards, 28th in passing, and 23rd in rushing. You know there’s an issue when the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost the ability to run the ball effectively. The defense is better, but not by much. Pittsburgh is kind of in no man’s land. They’ll likely end the season somewhere in the middle of the pack but not bad enough for a top-five pick in the draft.
It’s hard to envision this team winning more than eight games this year. If they can’t, it’ll be the first time a Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers team finishes under .500.
3. Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)
The Colts pulled off the biggest upset of Week 3 and possibly this young NFL season by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. Indy’s defense held KC to 3/10 on third down conversions and caused two turnovers.
On offense, Matt Ryan was sacked five times but played an efficient game completing 72 percent of his passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 71 yards, but just 3.4 per carry. Indianapolis was mainly able to hang around and capitalize on the Chiefs’ mistakes. This is probably the biggest win the Colts will experience in ‘22 but not enough to help them make their exit from the powerless ranking.
2. Houston Texans (0-2-1)
Only two teams in the NFL are yet to win a game in 2022. That’s the Raiders and the Texans. You’ve earned a spot among the powerless when you lose to a team whose QB throws for 106 yards and two interceptions. Justin Fields posted a QBR of 19.4, was sacked five times and the Bears still won this game 23-20 on the back of their defense.
Davis Mills is the best option in Houston, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Mills did pass for 245 yards in this game, but on a team that lacks talent like the Texans, he can’t afford multiple turnovers in a close game like this one. Houston looks like they’ll be making repeat appearances on the powerless ranking this year.
1. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)
The Raiders are the definition of powerless at this moment. Let this sink in. Out of 32 teams, only Las Vegas has lost all of its games so far. It definitely highlights that parity the NFL loves so much. The first month of the season might as well be the preseason now.
Either way, Las Vegas is a team looking for answers and finding very few. They’ve had their chances in all three losses but have failed to get it done. It can’t all be Derek Carr’s fault. He’s played well at times but obviously not good enough to win. Maybe Josh McDaniels is cursed? His team has been in these games, and they have offensive weapons. The defense could give up fewer points as they’re in the bottom third of the league in points allowed.
When the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in the offseason by teaming him with his former Fresno State teammate Carr, and Darren Waller, everyone immediately dubbed the AFC West the best division in football. I was right there with ‘em, and now it looks like anything but the best. This Las Vegas offense hasn’t been as potent as advertised. On Sunday, Adams and Waller combined for eight catches, 58 yards, and a TD. If the Raiders keep this up, they may not win three games this season.
