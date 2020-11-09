NFL Week 9 morsels: Tua outlasts Murray after baby-legged FG attempt, Giants win by default, Bills score at will against Seattle

Tua Tagovailoa runs away from the Cards, as Fins keep rolling with him under center. Image : ( Getty Images )

Another NFL Sunday is in the books. The league continues to push through this season even though COVID cases continue to pop up all around the league.



Through Week 9 of the NFL we now have an understanding of who are the pretenders and contenders.

Sunday also gave us some gems to relish for a long time, especially Philip Rivers looking like a baby sheep as he tried to tackle Baltimore’s Chuck Clark.

Let’s take a look at the weekend that was in the NFL.

Dolphins vs Cardinals

This game was arguably the most entertaining matchup of the day. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa went into Arizona and upset young Kyler Murray and his Cardinals squad in a shootout.

Murray was making plays all over the field as he continued to scamper around NFL defenses like an eight-year-old alluding his parents. Murray would end his day accounting for 389 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. He led the Cardinals down the field for a potential game-tying 49-yard field goal late but their field-goal kicker acted like he had the leg strength of my six-year-old nephew. The kick fell short by a few yards and the Dolphins went on to win.

Tagovailoa had an impressive second start for Miami. He was highly efficient, completing 20 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie quarterback from Alabama is now 2-0 after making Arizona’s talented secondary look like the Vanderbilt Commodores. It was a very impressive win for Tagovailoa and an extremely crushing loss for Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona would have been tied for first place in the NFC West division with a win on Sunday but it slipped through their hands like a coke bottle covered in baby oil.

Giants vs Washington

I usually wouldn’t subject my readership to the walking garbage disposal but I felt like it was necessary to talk about this NFC East game because of one particular play. The play involves a fumble and a fumble recovery effort that will be symbolic of the 2020 season for every single NFC East franchise. If you haven’t seen the play yet please do yourself the favor by clicking here and enjoy a Monday laugh.

As for the game itself, it was pretty much everything you’d expect from two teams who look like they play football with hangovers. Daniel Jones (aka baby Jim Halpert) had the Giants in control for most of the game. New York’s lead was as large as 17 points at one point, and it would prove to be too much for the Washington Football team to overcome, though barely. Rare 2020 feel-good story Alex Smith tried to bring his team back late but his three interceptions put his team in too much of a hole.

The win by the Giants gives the NFC East a total of 9 wins between all four teams, then again chances were decent that someone would win, right. The only place I’ve seen this same level of ineptitude was in Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Seahawks vs Bills

This was a matchup between two very good teams in Buffalo on Sunday. The problem was one of them kind of had a defense show up and the other one apparently left their’s somewhere on a Seattle tarmac. The Seahawks defense went missing like the leftover Mac and Cheese at Thanksgiving. Josh Allen and the Bills offense ate up the Seahawks D like a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in September 2019. Allen threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Granted, Russell Wilson’s two picks and multiple fumbles lost didn’t help. But when you have a defense that has been this nonexistent all season there must be some changes made to your defensive philosophy. While Buffalo’s defense was nowhere near picture-perfect, they were able to make enough plays and cause a few turnovers that halted Wilson and his passing game enough for Allen to do his thing.

Both of these teams will be contenders for the Super Bowl in February. This was a great win by the Bills as they continue to fight for that top playoff spot in the AFC.