NFL's greatest Thanksgiving Day disasterpieces

NFL

NFL's greatest Thanksgiving Day disasterpieces

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Filed to:Thanksgiving
ThanksgivingDetroit LionsDallas CowboysLeon LettLawrence TaylorRandy MossJerome BettisButt FumbleMark SanchezBounty BowlNdamukong SuhMike TomlinPeyton Manning
Save
undefined
Lions feast on a John Madden Thanksgiving staple, the Turducken.
Screenshot:

It’s that time of year again.

As most of our mouths are being stuffed with our family’s best dishes, the NFL reigns supreme on Thanksgiving.

The league has given us some really exciting moments over the years on Turkey Day and have made the holiday one of the biggest days of the season.

We thought about doing a piece on the most memorable plays on Thanksgiving day in league history but we thought it would be funnier to show you the biggest lack jobs from the sport on this holiday.

So. let’s stop wasting time and let’s get into it.

Advertisement

2 / 12

10. 2020 NFC East matchup

10. 2020 NFC East matchup

undefined
Image:
(AP)

The fact that a game between two of the worst teams in football is force-fed to NFL fans on the day where everyone is around the television is automatically deserving of a spot on this list. Sometimes you have to break tradition. especially when you consider how bad the NFC East is during the 2020 season. The matchup between the Cowboys and Washington Football team will likely provide us with some embarrassing moments on its own but simply putting two three-win teams against each other on one of the NFL’s biggest days of the year is already questionable.

Advertisement

3 / 12

9. Gary Danielson gets owned by LT

9. Gary Danielson gets owned by LT

undefined
Screenshot: CBS

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best defensive player to play the game and he showed it by delivering one of his most iconic moments on Thanksgiving day in 1982 against the Lions. Taylor wins the game for the Giants by picking off now CBS college football broadcaster, Gary Danielson, and taking it 97 yards to the crib. While it was a great play by Taylor, Danielson deserves to take his spot on this list because he folded like a lawn chair at a family reunion. Whenever you throw an out route late and behind you better believe that’s getting taken back the other way. You Can’t choke like that and expect to get away with it.

Advertisement

4 / 12

8. Cowboys secondary gets Son’d by Randy Moss

8. Cowboys secondary gets Son’d by Randy Moss

undefined
Screenshot: Fox

Whenever a receiver has an iconic day by only catching three passes, two things have to be in play.

Number one, they could be an all-time legend like Randy Moss, and number two the defense you’re playing is more lost than Mitch McConnell at a Jeezy concert. On Thanksgiving day in 1998, Moss had three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He had catches of 51,56, and 56 yards respectively, and also drew a 50-yard pass interference penalty. Dallas has had some pretty bad defensive performances, but when you let a rookie make your secondary look like toddlers you deserve to be on this list.

Advertisement

5 / 12

7. Detroit’s defense forgets how to play football

7. Detroit’s defense forgets how to play football

undefined
Screenshot: NFL

Peyton Manning carved up Detroit’s secondary on Thanksgiving in 2004, giving Lions fans their 567,876 embarrassments in franchise history. Manning threw six touchdown passes, one of only two quarterbacks to ever do so. Bob Griese was the other. Detroit’s secondary looked about as capable of stopping Manning as LeBron James has of naturally growing his hair back.

Advertisement

6 / 12

6. Mike Tomlin sabotage

6. Mike Tomlin sabotage

undefined
Screenshot: NBC

This is honestly one of the funniest plays in Thanksgiving history and one of the most costly. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin got hit with a $100,000 fine from the NFL in 2013 after stepping onto the field as the Ravens Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff that could have likely gone for a touchdown. Jones was slowed down by Tomlin’s interference and was tackled shortly after. Tomlin thought he was slick with the little toe tap near the sideline but the league was having none of that.

Advertisement

7 / 12

5. Bounty Bowl

5. Bounty Bowl

undefined
Screenshot: Fox

Dallas Head coach Jimmy Johnson accused Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan of putting a bounty on Cowboys kicker Luis Zendejas and quarterback Troy Aikman. After the physical Thanksgiving matchup in 1989, tensions were extremely high between both teams and things ended up escalating to make their next matchup in December of that year a must-see event. Bounty Bowl makes the list because both head coaches were completely showing their tail that day. It made for a funny back and forth.

Advertisement

8 / 12

4. Suh stomp

4. Suh stomp

undefined
Screenshot: Fox

Ndamukong Suh completely lost his mind on Thanksgiving day in 2011. Suh stomped on Packers’ offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith after a slight scuffle following a pass play. Suh pushes Dietrich-Smith’s head into the ground numerous times and then gets up and stomps him. Suh was thrown out of the game following the incident. The situation cast a shadow over Suh’s career for a long time. Suh takes his spot on this list cause he was absolutely out of line.

Advertisement

9 / 12

3. Botched Coin Toss

3. Botched Coin Toss

undefined
Screenshot: NFL Films

NFL referee Phil Luckett has become the face for the most botched coin toss in NFL history. After a hard-fought four quarters between the Lions and Steelers ended in a tie in 1998, the overtime coin toss will live in infamy forever. Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis seemed to have called “Tails” as the coin was in the air. Yet, Luckett heard “heads” and when the coin landed it was on tails and thus awarded the ball to the Lions who eventually won on a field goal. It seems almost impossible that human beings could mess up something as simple as a coin toss, but we saw it right before our very eyes on national television.

Advertisement

10 / 12

2. The “Butt Fumble”

2. The “Butt Fumble”

undefined
Screenshot: NBC

There’s no way to paint this picture elegantly. In 2012, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ran straight into the buttocks of one of his offensive lineman and fumbled the football and the New England Patriots scooped it up for a touchdown. It’s arguably the worst executed play in the last ten years. There are some moments of pure inadequacy that you can’t explain and the Butt Fumble will be one of those moments forever.

Advertisement

11 / 12

1. Leon Lett brain cramp

1. Leon Lett brain cramp

Illustration for article titled NFLs greatest Thanksgiving Day disasterpieces
Screenshot: NBC

After Dallas blocked a field goal against the Dolphins in 1993, the Cowboys thought the game had been sealed. Yet, Leon Lett said hold my beer. During a snow game, Lett inexplicably slides and touches the ball after the blocked field goal and allows Miami to get another shot at a field goal. This time it was an even shorter attempt. Needless to say, the kick was good and the Dolphins went home victorious. This will forever be one of the most mind-numbing plays in NFL history.

Advertisement

12 / 12