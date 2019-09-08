Image: CBS

Nick Foles lasted just two drives in his first game as quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left the game after taking a big hit on a first-quarter touchdown pass to D.J. Chark.



That was the end of his day. The CBS broadcast said Foles went immediately to get an X-ray, and he was ruled out for the game with a left shoulder injury. His replacement is wonderfully-named rookie QB Gardner Minshew, who started the game going 7-for-7. Foles finished 5-for-8 for 75 yards and the score.

Update (4:35 p.m. ET): Foles will be out for a while with a fractured clavicle.