Photo: Lintao Zhang (Getty)

Nick Kyrgios is no longer playing well or amusingly enough to justify the usual apologist disclaimer, so let’s just get to the point. On Monday at the Shanghai Masters, where he has tanked for two years running, he once again flirted with nihilism as he lost to world No. 104 Bradley Klahn, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Highlights include sparring with umpire Damien Dumusois about his effort level after Kyrgios let a serve go by him (he somewhat has a point here), serving three aces in one game merely to spite this ump, and berating this ump in the middle of the night in a near-empty stadium while Jason Mraz bleated out the speakers at bone-crushingly loud volume. That’s about as bleak as it gets, friends.

Kyrgios’s current ranking of No. 38 is his lowest since February 2016.