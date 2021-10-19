More than a few of us wouldn’t have been able to stifle a laugh, or at least a smirk, when it was announced Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich got shitcanned because he wouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s fun for all when someone in this profile gets what’s coming to him simply because he refuses to stop being an asshat. But this particular jackass ending up out in the trash is satisfying, as it would be with any college football coach. Because when Rolovich, or whoever was his go-between, was out recruiting players, how many parents did he tell that he would have their kids’ best interest as his biggest priority? Unless, of course, it got in the way of his owning the libs. Gotta have his priorities straight, obvs.

How many times did he say to someone that he’d look out for his players, that he would help the grow? Except he’d happily put them in danger if he thought Fox News would disapprove. That’s how much his players’ health really meant to him.

And how quickly would he have gone in on a player who refused a trainer’s or doctor’s orders? If a player slacked off his rehab or wanted a second opinion? Do you think he would have said that player wasn’t putting the team first? Of being selfish?

Or what if a player wanted to follow his political beliefs and form some sort of protest on the field or his uniform? Wouldn’t he have been labeled a distraction? We’re about football here, son. Save the rest for your own time.

Fuck, we know that some football coaches get shitty just because of players wanting to take hard classes that might actually take up some time and brain cells not dedicated to football.

We know that players have always been disposable for coaches, just as soon as the next higher-profile, higher-paying job opens up. On some level, players probably understand that, because they’re looking for the higher-profile platform in the NFL, too, after all.

But this? I know Washington State isn’t in the top tier anymore, but it still carries a name. Players went there for some sort of promise. And then they watched this dickhead make up some personal principle because he thought it would make him tougher — it’s always about looking tough to these hilljacks — and head right out the door with it.

Good riddance.