The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated after falling to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, 113-111, despite LeBron James playing all 48 minutes, and scoring 40 points. LA was swept out of the postseason after overachieving to make it this far, but none of that mattered after the game to the family of Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić. Once the brooms were pulled out and the Lakers were swept off their home court, the Jokić brothers made an appearance and were seen giving longtime Laker fan Jack Nicholson a hard time as he left the arena.



This isn’t the first time Nikola’s bros have gotten involved, as they’ve had a couple of incidents where they were ready to storm the court on behalf of their sibling. They were ready to fight Markieff and Marcus Morris a couple of years back and Devin Booker when he had an altercation with Nikola.



Jokić’s brothers weren’t the only ones trolling Nicholson yesterday as actor Rainn Wilson took to Twitter to post a side-by-side comparison of him and Jack. Wilson does bare a striking resemblance to Nicholson, who is about 30 years his senior. This post is actually more about Wilson trolling himself than anything else.



With the Nuggets now in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, we haven’t seen the last of the Jokić bros. Should the Miami Heat handle business and put Boston out of its misery, you know there will be a confrontation between Jokić, and Jimmy Butler at some point during the Finals. And we know the Jokić bros will likely be on hand for every game, sitting in the crowd waiting for any problems to arise.