No. 16 Ole Miss rallies for 27-20 win over Arkansas

Ulysses Bentley IV rushed for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as No. 16 Ole Miss rallied late for the second straight week and beat Arkansas, 27-20 Saturday night in Oxford, Miss.

After Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) took a 20-17 lead with 13 straight points in the second half, Bentley answered when he capped a 75-yard drive by dashing seven yards for a 24-20 lead at 7:49.

A 13-point favorite, Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) got insurance from Cade Davis' second field goal, from 22 yards, and a pick by John Saunders Jr. inside the final two minutes.

Jaxson Dart went 16-for-25 for 153 yards and a touchdown pass to Dayton Wade as the Rebels won for just the fourth time in the past 14 games against the Razorbacks.

Bentley carried 13 times for 94 yards, and Quinshon Judkins had 65 yards on 18 carries with a TD. Jordan Watkins had seven catches for 86 yards for Ole Miss.

KJ Jefferson was 25 of 39 for 252 yards with a pair of touchdowns to Ty Washington (7 catches, 90 yards), but he tossed two interceptions as the Razorbacks lost for the fourth straight time.

On its first series of the game, Arkansas stunned the Rebels by converting a fourth-down play and eventually going up 7-0 on Jefferson's three-yard pass to Washington to end a 15-play, 80-yard drive.

However, Dart got the Ole Miss offense in gear and moved them into place for Davis' 27-yard field goal with 2:47 remaining in the opening quarter.

Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk's 28-yard interception return set up a 3-yard drive on the next series, as Judkins took a direct snap and tallied from a yard out on fourth down.

Dart rounded out the low-scoring first half by flipping a forward pitch in the backfield to Wade, who worked his way six yards for a 17-7 advantage.

The Rebels' fourth sack stopped a strong Arkansas drive to open the second half, but Cam Little boomed a 56-yard field goal. He added a 25-yarder to make it 17-13.

For the second time, Jefferson found Washington and hit the tight end to put his squad up for the first time — 20-17 — on a 17-yard score at 13:11 of the fourth.

—Field Level Media