No one wants the football in the NFC East

It’s been a comedy of errors all year. Screenshot : Fox

We’re minutes into football Sunday and normalcy has returned to America. The NFC East is a complete joke, again.

When the sports historians look back on 2020, they’ll only need one clip to understand the dysfunction of this division.

This video from today, November 8, 2020, will be it.

Here’s another, perhaps funnier, way to watch the play.

A routine pass from Kyle Allen was punched out and a game of hot potato ensued. The ball was touched seven, maybe eight, times by both teams.

The giants eventually recovered. But it’s clear that no one wants the football, or a win, in the NFC East.

The 2-5 Football Team came into the day looking to close in on first place in the divisional standings. A win would put Washington just a half game back of the 3-4-1 Eagles.

The 1-7 Giants are… still mathematically in the hunt for a division crown? If New York wins today and if (when) the Cowboys lose to the Steelers, the NFC East will have three 2 win teams halfway through the season.

The division has fallen. You only need 23 seconds to see it.