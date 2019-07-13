Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah defeated French duo Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3 in a match that lasted nearly five hours to become the first Colombian players to win a Grand Slam men’s doubles title. It was arguably the best game played at Wimbledon so far this year, and most who caught it understood that they were witnessing a marvelous athletic spectacle. But none seemed to the match, or more accurately the time he spent at the match, more than Woody Harrelson did.



Credit where credit is due: Twitter user @TylerRuinsTV did an excellent job chronicling nearly every time ESPN’s Wimbledon feed cut to the actor and put it all in a Twitter thread. But what he appeared to do was record a screen on his phone, so we’ve also compiled those moments in higher quality.

First notable Harrelson moment came in the fourth set of the match, when the actor tried to get back to his seat in the middle of play. Security prevented him from returning to his box, and he slumped his shoulders while standing a the bottom of a short staircase and drank a bit to pass the time.

Harrelson was eventually allowed back to his seat, and his return coincided with the French duo sending the match into a fifth set, with the crowd erupting into applause. Frankly, the clip is a lot more enjoyable if you imagine that Woody’s return is what got the crowd so hyped up.



Like any good tennis fan, Harrelson was quite excited for the upcoming decisive set and decided to make sure his lips were moistened up for the occasion.



The final set featured some brutal tests of all four players’ wills as they endured tough physical challenges in the match, and occasionally risked parts of their respective bodies while trying to go for the ball. One standout moment in particular involved one of the members of the French duo apparently getting hit in the dick and balls, which really stunned ol’ Woody.



Woody Harrelson seems like a fun time at sporting events, and should be invited to more of them—maybe with the exception of chess tournaments—so that more of these moments can get captured.